Transport along the Kitale-Lodwar highway resumes

Transport along the Kitale-Lodwar highway has resumed after hours of paralysis that had negatively affected the economy of Turkana County and its environs.

Operations along the busy road resumed at midnight a few hours after Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes toured the area.

On Thursday, all motorists were barred from using the road as the Kenya national highway authority reinforced the Kainuk Bridge.

It has been a challenging season for motorists plying the Kitale-Lodwar highway with the constant destruction of the Kainuk Bridge by floods resulting from heavy rains that have been pounding the region.

The predicament was evident for the past two days where heavy trucks were stuck along the busy highway after the key bridge gave in.

The government will now put up a Bailey bridge to ease the suffering of the motorists with normal operations expected to resume at midnight.

The development comes as reprieve for dozens of long distance truck drivers who had been stranded for hours.

Mining cabinet secretary John Munyes had earlier promised stranded motorists that the government was doing everything possible to address the situation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to flag off the trucking of unrefined fuel under the Early Oil Pilot Scheme on Sunday.