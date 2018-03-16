Treasury embarks on rate cap abolition

The National Treasury is finalizing on a draft to be forwarded to parliament that calls for the abolishment or amendment of the interest rates law.

Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says the proposal contains various tools that discourage banks from raising interest rates above the 14 percent ceiling.

Rotich says the draft should be tabled in parliament before June.

Almost one and a half years since the Banking Amendment Law came into force, it continues to cause ripples in the local financial sector.

The law faulted by bankers, the central bank and international lenders has been blamed for the contraction in the financial services sector, where the industry loan book growth slowed to 3.7% in the first half of 2017.

In the period, interest income declined 13% as the cost of funds reduced 14% as lenders shied away from the private sector.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich says the interest rate cap law has impacted negatively on the growth of the sector with plans to overhaul or amend it being worked on.

Rotich says the planned changes will involve a law that protects consumers against exploitation by lenders.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund agreed to extend a standby credit facility to Kenya by six months on condition that Kenya amends the interest rates law and reduce the budget deficit which the CS says KRA has been facilitated to collect more taxes.

Rotich spoke during a 10.3 billion shillings grant signing ceremony with Japanese government for rehabilitation of Olkaria geothermal 1 power plant.

Advertisements

Tell Us What You Think