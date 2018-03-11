TSC redeploys non-local teachers from northern Kenya

Teachers Service Commission has issued transfer letters to non-local teachers in Wajir County, replacing them with local ones.

The reshuffling of teachers by the TSC has been prompted by the massive killing of two non local teachers at Qarsa Primary school in Wajir County weeks ago by the Somali based terror group Al-Shabaab.

The Local leaders led by National Assembly majority leader, Aden Duale, have condemn the move by the Teacher Service Commission and have urged the ministry, to redeploy back the teachers as education at the region is at stake.

He said the national government is determined to get rid of Al-Shabab militia and that all the government security agencies are at work to fight the terror group.

Kenya Secondary Head association Garissa chapter, Khalif Issack, said that, the County government ought to improve the current education crises in the region by sponsoring local students to pursue P1 teaching courses on holiday based program as this will help avert mass exodus of non-local teachers from the region.

