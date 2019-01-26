A controversial Turkish billionaire was yesterday charged before the Shanzu law courts with defiling three girls in his palatial house in Kikambala, Kilifi County.

Osman Elsek was arrested at his fortified home on Thursday night by police from Interpol, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and General Service Unit.

He was charged with eight counts of child abuse and two counts of an indecent act with three children aged between 15 while 17 years.

The court was informed that Elsek defiled the three between February and October last year but the accused denied all the charges before Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



An affidavit sworn by Sergeant Emmanuel Kiptoo informed the court that being a Turkish national, the accused was a flight risk and might not appear for the proceedings of the case and sought to have the accused remanded in custody until investigations are completed.

However, Elsek’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta objected to the denial of bond plea, saying it was his client’s constitutional right.

He further told the court that his client had invested over 2 billion shillings in the country, and there was no way he would run away from the law. Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo ordered the accused be released on a 5 million shillings bond or an alternative of 700,000 shillings cash bail.

This even as Mombasa Human rights defender Julius Ogogo demanded clarification from the office of Director of public prosecution on how the suspect was arrested by a team from Nairobi.