Tusker unveils new Kenya Simbas kit for rugby world cup qualifier

Tusker Lager has unveiled the new national 15s side playing kit, ahead of the 2018 Africa Gold Cup that will double up as the 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifier.

Speaking at the launch event held at the RFUEA grounds, Tusker Marketing Manager Christine Mwaura reaffirmed the brand’s commitment towards supporting the growth of rugby and sports in Kenya.

“We at Tusker Lager are always delighted in supporting the sport of rugby and this kit launch, goes to re affirm our commitment towards supporting the growth of not only rugby but sport in Kenya.”

“We believe this partnership, which enables our gallant sportsmen don the iconic Tusker kit will go a long way in encouraging the team to play well and qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.”

The Kenya Simbas will play in the Tusker-branded shirts in the 2018 Africa Gold Cup which will see them take on Morocco, Tunisia Zimbabwe, Uganda and Namibia for the continental crown and a place in the 2019 Rugby World cup in Japan.

This new kit is part of an on-going partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union, worth Ksh53 Million which runs up to 2019.

Speaking at the same event, Kenya Rugby Union director of rugby Thomas Odundo thanked KBL through the Tusker brand for consistently supporting the growth of the sport in Kenya.

“The Kenya Breweries Limited have been one of our longest serving partners and I want to thank them for once again supporting us ahead of this crucial World cup qualifier campaign,” He said.

Simba’s captain Davis Chenge thanked Tusker for the support towards the team and promised the team will do its best to qualify for the Rugby World Cup.

“On behalf of the boys, I want to thank Tusker for their support and promise that we will do our best to qualify for the 2019 World cup.”

The Simbas will begin their campaign away to Morocco on the 23rd of June before hosting Zimbabwe, Uganda and Tunisia at the RFUEA grounds on the 30th of June, 7th of July and 11th of August, respectively. They will then play their final game away to Namibia on the 18th of August.

Kenya Simbas squad to Morocco: 15. BikoAdema (Nondies), 14. Edmund Anya (Strathmore Leos), 13. Peter Kilonzo (KCB), 12. Leo Seje (Impala Saracens), 11. Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), 10. Darwin Mukidza (KCB), 9. Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), 1. Patrick Ouko (Homeboyz), 2. Colman Were (Kabras Sugar), 3. Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), 4. Andrew Chogo (Kabras Sugar), 5.Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), 6. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 7. Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), 8.Davis Chenge (KCB, captain) REPLACEMENTS 16. Peter Karia (KCB), 17. Moses Amusala (KCB), 18. Curtis Lilako (KCB), 19. Malcolm Onsando (Kenya Harlequin), 20. Erick Kerre (Impala Saracens), 21. Mohammed Omollo (Homeboyz), 22.Zeden Marrow (Homeboyz), 23. Max Kang’eri (Homeboyz)MANAGEMENT Ian Snook (Head Coach), Murray Roulston, Charles Ngovi, Dominique Habimana (ASSISTANT COACHES), Richard Ochieng’ (CONDITIONING COACH), Chris Makachia (PHYSIO), SimiyuWangila (TEAM MANAGER)