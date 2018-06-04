More than 1,800 unionisable workers at retailer Tusker Mattresses are set to enjoy an 8% salary increment deal following the signing of a pace setting Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The signing of the third Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between Tusker Mattresses and the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (KUCFAW) will now see Checkout till Cashiers at Tuskys Supermarkets enjoy a gross monthly salary easily matching that of their counterparts in the banking sector.

Speaking when he confirmed the signing of the new CBA, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Mr. Dan Githua said the agreement backdated to march 2017 will cover a two-year period running to March 2019 with improved mutual benefit clauses.

The agreement which mirrors the retailer’s performance scores including enhanced customer service standards, he disclosed will see the firm’s check out till cashiers enjoy a Kshs 44,595 gross salary up from Kshs 38,083 as part of ongoing efforts to boost efficiency and productivity.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Fresh from the recent opening of Tuskys Diamond Plaza Supermarket- its 57th branch in Kenya and 64th in the region- the lowest paid employee (shop assistant) will enjoy a gross salary of Kshs. 29,277 Up from Kshs 24,949.

“At Tusker Mattresses, we recognize that the employees are the most important stakeholder in our business and we therefore value good relations with them. This CBA is a win-win outcome for the company and the employees and we look forward to enhanced productivity,” Githua said.

At the CBA signing ceremony, Tusker Mattresses was represented by Mr Githua, Chief Financial Officer Dan Ndirangu, General Manager Operations Ann Wamaitha and Senior HR Managers Simon Wamburu and Joshua Wambua. The Union was represented by the First Deputy Secretary General Mr. Andrew Kinyua and Assistant Secretary General Mike Oranga.

Tusker Mattresses which operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores Githua recently said, has set its sights on a 100 branches strong network in the next 3 years.

The firm, he said will rely heavily on enhanced supplier partnerships, human resource development initiatives and extensive information technology adoption to guarantee a superior customer experience while cutting down operating costs including loss control. “These partnerships will include joint investments in automated solutions with suppliers to cut shrinkage rates from 5% to less than 0.5% given that loss control is a key problem dogging the retail sector today,” he said.

The firm, has also commenced online training modules for the firm’s Interns and staffers currently enrolled at the Joram Kamau Leadership School.

“We shall invest sustainably to enable us attract and retain cream of the crop talent that can meet our organizational needs competitively. Our online training program already has more than 1000 of our staff enrolled,” he said, adding that, “By end of 2018, the program will have enrolled all our staff.”

The training initiatives, Githua explained are part of the firm’s formal retail sustainability commitments.