Tuskys Supermarkets announce customer reward campaign

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has announced a major customer reward campaign slated for next weekend.

The customer reward campaign which will be carried out in conjunction with leading local and international suppliers have will be held in Nairobi, Juja, Eldoret and Kisumu and act as the final leg for the ongoing Tuskys Gigantic Sale.

The sale will offer attractive discounts of up to 50% on a range of retail products.

Speaking when he confirmed the scheduled ‘Black Friday’ sale scheduled to kick off on Thursday next week, Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Dan Githua said the firm, will be hosting the ‘Tuskys Gigantic Sale Grand Finale’ throughout the weekend.

Githua said the sale has received a major boost from leading local and international suppliers who are providing quality electronics, furniture and related household goods for sale.

In Nairobi, Tuskys T-Mall has also secured extra parking space at Moi Educational Centre and PCEA Nairobi West to guarantee shoppers convenience.

During the Tuskys Gigantic Sale Grand Finale, Githua disclosed that the firm will be presenting 400 sofa sets, 800 dining table sets, 1000 entry level and 600 premium Television sets, 100 washing machines, 1500 microwaves, 500 Refrigerators and 400 cookers at upto 50% discounts.

Suppliers providing retail products and brands supported the Tuskys Gigantic Sale to a tune of more than Kshs 400 million in the last seven weeks.

The support of retail suppliers, Githua explained has served to inspire the recovery of the local retail market which had suffered a slowdown last year.

“The recovery of the local retail market has enjoyed the support of our partners who are providing quality in-season merchandise for sale during the Tuskys Gigantic Sale Grand Finalethat kicks off on Thursday through to Sunday.

He added, “This is not a clearance sale. All the items on offer are in-season items presented for sale by suppliers keen to appreciate the support of our customers.”