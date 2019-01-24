Tuskys unveils two-week customer reward plan

Retailer Tusker Mattresses has Thursday unveiled a two weeks customer reward campaign in selected Tuskys stores dubbed the Christmas Deals Poa Grand Finale.

This has been inspired by the impressive performance and customer support, the firm received last year during the festive season sales which registered more than 40 percent growth in the period and a record high on non-cash transactions at the till.

Against a 30 percent growth prediction, Tusker Mattresses the retail chain that operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle Clothing stores, booked in a top line 42% sales growth in the festive season largely driven by the firm’s Tuskys Christmas Deals Poa campaign and online sales growth from the firm’s E-commerce retail store.

Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Mr. Dan Githua, disclosed that the Kshs 50million customer reward initiative supported by Safaricom Limited, the Coca-Cola Company among 44 other leading suppliers to the firm, also saw Tuskys; nearly double its customer footprint, basket value and transactions significantly.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The season, also recorded a record high rise in cash-lite payment options which registered a transaction rate of 45% at a value of Kshs 4.2billion from mid-November to mid-January 2019 with Safaricom Lipa na M-PESA transactions taking the lead alongside debit and credit card options.

The Grand Finale initiative, he said will feature up to 50%discounts on a wide variety of food items including home baking flour, cooking oils, rice, eggs and Home Appliances including Television Sets, Washing machines among others. Lifestyle fashion items, including the Summer Collection, will also be on offer at Mavazi Clothing stores.

The customer reward programme, will also feature bulk sales discounts at Tuskys Imara, Tuskys T-Mall, Tuskys Juja Mall, Tuskys Greenspan,Tuskys Westlands, Tuskys Bandari, Kisumu’s Tuskys United Mall, Kisii’s Tuskys Echiro, Nakuru’s Tuskys Midtown, and Tuskys Eldocentre in Eldoret.

“The Christmas Deals Poa Grand Finale will run for the next two weeks through to February 23rd as one of our corporate initiatives to extend our gratitude to our growing clientele for their continued support,” Githua said.

Ahead of the Christmas festive season last year, Tusker Mattresses had predicted a 30% festive season sales growth in 2018, attributed to growing consumer confidence and renewed marketing energy from leading brands.

Last year, leading retail suppliers joining hands with Tusker Mattresses for the Tuskys Christmas Deals Poa campaign, included: Menengai Industries, Chandaria Industries, Dettol, Unga Limited, West Kenya Sugar Company, L’Oreal, Nairobi Bottlers, CapwellIndustries, KAPA, Britannia, Spice World, Slumberland, S.C. Johnson and Peptang. Other suppliers include Good brands, Hasbah, Towfiq, Digrio, Jetlak,Skyfoods, Razco, Smart Brands, BDF, Airo, Opalnet, Nabico, Oshwal, RadboneClark, Unilever, Hotpoint Appliances among others.

On the international scene, according to retail insights firm GlobalData, retail spending, in the UK bounced back in December 2018 after a tough November. Global Data’s total retail index rose by11.5 points versus the previous month, as consumers finally purchased Christmas presents and other seasonal items.

The company’s latest report ‘UK Monthly Spend Tracker – December’ reveals that despite improved spending in December, many retailers started their sales before Christmas to drive revenue and clear through stock. Signifying the wider trend in retail Next experienced a rise in full price sales from mid-December as financial uncertainty led consumers to wait until December payday to complete their Christmas shopping.