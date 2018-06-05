TV anchor Kanze Dena appointed Deputy State House Spokesperson

President Kenyatta has appointed Television news anchor Kanze Dena as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

Ms. Dena will take leadership of the core communications teams, including digital, messaging, research, branding and press.

She has also been tasked to focus on the President’s brand positioning, media relations and messaging with respect to the delivery the Big Four agenda.

Munira Mohamed has also been appointed to the role of Deputy Head, PSCU and Head of the Presidential Library.

In addition to talking charge of all broadcast and media production, Ms. Mohamed will lead a team to design and develop the library, develop storylines and themes for both permanent and temporary public exhibitions, carry out research work and collect material relevant to the Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre.

In this new role Ms. Mohamed will work closely with the families of the nation’s first three President’s, as well as the State Department of Heritage, to decide on important speeches, papers, books, artworks , artifacts and other materials to preserve and exhibit.

The President believes the two women leaders will bring diversity , dynamism and infuse new energy in to the PSCU whilst improving overall media relations with external stakeholders.

Overall leadership for the Presidential Communications remains with Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson.