UASU opposes PSC interviews for Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors

University Chancellors and Vice- Chancellors will be subjected to interviews by the Public Service Commission should a proposal to amend the university Act 2012 sail through.

University Academic Staff Union says the proposal by the National Assembly Education Committee to amend sections 35 and 39 of the Act will take away the independence of higher learning Institutions.

The lecturers’ union is also opposed to the proposal of having vice-chancellors serve for one term of five years.

In the past appointment of Chancellors and vice Chancellors was left in the hands of powerful Public University Councils.

However, the script is likely to change following the introduction of the Public Service Commission into the recruitment process.

A proposal by the National Assembly Education Committee in the miscellaneous amendment bill 2018 seeks to have the public service commission have a say on who will be at the helm of the higher learning institutions.

In the bill the PSC will conduct interviews for Vice-Chancellors and table it for appointment by the Education Cabinet Secretary. In the case of Chancellors PSC shall nominate three candidates from five submitted by the university council for appointment by the president.

But University Academic Staff Union has raised objections to the proposals saying it will take away the autonomy of universities and create room for nepotism and tribalism.

UASU Secretary General, Constantine Wasonga, says there is need to set up a University Service Commission that will deal with issues of employment, transfers and promotions.

The university union is also opposed to the proposed tenure of Vice-Chancellors to 5 years non-renewable.

They further want the Commission of University Education to constitute members from university unions.