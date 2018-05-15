UASU rejects 1.75 pc salary increase

The university lecturers’ union has rejected the latest 2017-2021 CBA counter proposal by the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) saying it failed to address their concerns.

Through the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), the striking lecturers on Monday dismissed the 1.75 per cent basic salary increase for four years and zero per cent raise on house allowance deal.

This means that learning in all the public universities will continue to be paralyzed after the lecturers’ union UASU rejected the counter-offer.

The proposal offers an accumulative rate of 1.75 per cent increment on basic salary over four years, translating to 0.435 per cent annualized increment, and 0 per cent (nil) increment on house allowance.

Constantine Wasonga, the UASU National Secretary General in a letter dated May 14 and addressed to the IPUCCF chairman, Paul Kanyari, said the offer ignored the methodology used in generating the proposal, which includes review and analysis of local and international pay structures for universities.

The lecturers have now asked the Labour ministry conciliator to issue the parties with a certificate of disagreement, and refer the matter to the Employment and Labour Relations Court for determination.

Currently, the highest paid professor takes home Ksh 248,898 while the least paid academic staff – an assistant lecturer – earns Ksh 82,037.

UASU wants the lowest paid lecturer to earn Ksh 195,000 and highest to take home Ksh 1 million. The UASU leadership is set to meet on Wednesday to escalate the strike.