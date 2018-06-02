Uhuru eulogizes National Assembly Speaker’s mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday eulogized the mother of the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi as beacon of development in her community.

In her long life, Mama Virginia Ciarunji Njoka pioneered the construction of schools and churches in Kanyuambora, Embu County.

Born in 1929, Mama Virginia died on May 26 after battling severe chest infection.

Addressing thousands mourners who included family, relatives, friends and Government officials at Kanyuambora Boys High School in Ishiara, the President said it was sad the country had lost a beacon of unity and development.

The President said Kenyans need to honour mothers as they a the foundation of the family.

“As the saying goes, when you feed a man you feed an individual but when you feed a woman then you are feeding a nation,” said the President.

The President said his Government will continue supporting women as they are a key to progress and prosperity of any nation.

In honour of Mama Virginia, President Kenyatta directed, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to facilitate the construction of a laboratory in Kanyuambora Boys High School.

“We celebrate her life. She was prolific and hardworking. May her virtues guide us in our lives,” noted the President.

The President urged the community and members of the family to emulate the late Mama Virginia who was a role model to the community.

President Kenyatta called on the family members to continue upholding the virtues bestowed on them by their late mother.

He said the mama Virginia was a pillar to the family and prayed to God to give them fortitude and strength at this difficult moment.

Mama Virginia leaves behind seven children and 27 great grandchildren.

Condoling the people of Embu, Deputy President William Ruto said the virtues which were adhered to by the elderly are relevant to today’s generation.

He mourned Mama Virginia as a great woman of God whose fruits can be seen by the way she raised her children who continue to serve the country with dedication.

The Deputy President said the government was determined to opening up every corner of the country with modern roads.

Mr Ruto said while infrastructural works were progressing well, contractors slugging on their work or doing shoddy works would lose their contracts.

“We remain steadfast to boosting power connections in every home. In Embu alone, more than 35,000 families have been connected to the national grid in the last five years. We plan to intensify this development by investing at least Sh770 million in power connections to homes,” said the Deputy President.

He said the government was also working on a cancer centre in Embu, which is now at level two.

“Our desire as the government is to see a total reduction in deaths related to cancer. These cancer centers would usher in early detection thereby assist in treating it before reaching perilous levels,” he said.

Mr Ruto noted that a new training college would be put up in Mbeere North in a bid to boost the technical capacity of youths.

He said the colleges would play a prime role in the realisation of the Big Four Agenda whose focus is on manufacturing, housing, food stability and health.

But as the government pushes for more development in the country, the Deputy President warned that corruption could strangle the grand dream of transforming the country.

“We should not allow corruption to tear apart our fabric of unity, and progress. That is why we have taken a ruthless step to ensure than anyone implicated in the theft of public resources is sent to jail,” he said.

His sentiments were supported by the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator who is also the Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen who said that a mass clean up of public servants with questionable integrity had started.

Several cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, governors, senators, MPs, MCAs, among other leaders attended the event.