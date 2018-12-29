Uhuru maintains new curriculum roll out on course

The roll out of the Competency based Curriculum set for next year is still on course.

Speaking during a round table with journalists at State House Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to the nation for the confusion witnessed over its implementation saying the new curriculum seeks to equip beneficiaries with requisite skills necessary for current market needs.

The country has been in limbo over the implementation of the new competency based curriculum and its roll out scheduled for 2019.

Last week, the government took a U-turn when Education CS Amina Mohamed announced that the new 2-6-6-3 curriculum in nursery, Grade One, Two and Three would be implemented starting January 1, 2019 and not in 2020 as earlier indicated.

The CS had cited inadequate resources and gaps in teacher training as major challenges.

Speaking in Mombasa, President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to the country for the obvious confusion however reiterating that the roll out is on course.

“We want Kenyans to appreciate and understand that the competence based education we are pushing for is to prepare our children for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. We need our children to have the necessary skills for the job market. I want to personally apologize for the confusion that has been there concerning our new education curriculum. There have been many voices. We will sit and agree on one thing, the way forward. But for now, the curriculum will continue” he told journalists. President

On provision of universal health, the president said it remains a key priority area for his government noting that the health economic burden of Kenyans is worrying and hence the need to cushion ordinary Kenyans .

On the alleged sale of Kenya ports authority to the Chinese government to shoulder the SGR debt, Uhuru dismissed the claims as baseless saying no national corporation would be sold to settle any foreign debt.

President Uhuru Kenyatta further defended the political peace deal between him and opposition leader Raila Odinga saying it was meant to unite the country.