Uhuru meets Singapore Deputy Prime Minister on bilateral issues

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday met visiting Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and discussed deepening trade and bilateral relations.

Their talks at State House Mombasa also focused on initiatives to promote partnership agreements for the prosperity of the two countries.

President Kenyatta was briefed on the successes of Singapore government in providing affordable housing, port management, and aviation.

Currently, 80% of Singaporeans live in government-built apartments. There are about one million Housing and Development Board (HDB) apartments, largely clustered in new towns that extend around the city’s coastal core.

On port management and aviation, Singapore’s logistics sector has built a world-class infrastructure and processes.

Currently, the country is setting up a blockchain based supply chain platform to track and trace cargo movement.

The Singapore Deputy Prime Minister has been in the country holding meetings with various leaders and stakeholders in government and the private sector.

He also held talks with Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich, (National Treasury and Planning) Amb. Monica Juma, (Foreign Affairs and International Trade) and James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure).

During his visit, he also witnessed the signing of a comprehensive agreement for the avoidance of double taxation.

Additionally, CS Monica Juma will be leading a Kenyan delegation to the Africa-Singapore Business Forum to be held in August this year.

Earlier, President Kenyatta received a goodwill message from The Sudan special envoy Ambassador Dr. Aldirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed.

The special envoy commended President Kenyatta’s initiatives on Sudan’s economic empowerment, regional security and bilateral relations.

Also in attendance were the Deputy President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries Monica Juma and Najib Balala.