Uhuru, Ruto, Raila and Kalonzo reconcile, vow to fight graft

Written By: KBC Reporters
397

Kenyatta, Odinga, Ruto, and Kalonzo shared hugs apologising to each other
KBC_Facebook-728x90

Calls for forgiveness, political tolerance and the war on graft dominated the 16th National Prayer Breakfast meeting presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It was a rare spectacle as key  political leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto shook hands and shared hugs with opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kenyatta in asking for forgiveness urged leaders to put aside the political differences, for the sake of building the nation.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said he is firmly behind the government in its fight on graft, urging Kenyans to shun ethnicity.

The leaders say they will soon be on a peace tour in the country to ensure the message of peace, forgiveness and cohesion cascades to the villages.

Also Read  Investigations into banks linked to NYS scam begin

The President said that in the face of democracy, differences will always be there but cautioned that they should not divide Kenyans. He said democracy should not manifest into disunity and destruction of property.

Also Read  Schools engaging in exam cheating to be closed, CS Amina

He said what Kenyans are yearning for is good housing, quality health care and electricity to sustain the manufacturing sector.

Also Read  President Kenyatta escalates handshake as DP, Kalonzo join in

The president warned those engaged in corruption adding that they will not succeed in hiding behind their tribes and religion.

The four leaders vowed to fight graft together.

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR