Uhuru, Ruto, Raila and Kalonzo reconcile, vow to fight graft

Calls for forgiveness, political tolerance and the war on graft dominated the 16th National Prayer Breakfast meeting presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
It was a rare spectacle as key political leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto shook hands and shared hugs with opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.
Kenyatta in asking for forgiveness urged leaders to put aside the political differences, for the sake of building the nation.
We have campaigned against one another. We have said nasty things about one another. We have hurt one another. On my behalf, I ask for your forgiveness and tender my apology. @WilliamsRuto @RailaOdinga @skmusyoka #NationalPrayerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/GqcyNM1L53
Opposition leader Raila Odinga said he is firmly behind the government in its fight on graft, urging Kenyans to shun ethnicity.
I was glad to join other leaders and fellow citizens at the annual national prayer breakfast to celebrate the spirit of peace and reconciliation in the country. I intend to do everything in my power going forward to consolidate reconciliation and fight corruption. pic.twitter.com/UfVqiPcXCo
@skmusyoka to President @UKenyatta you have demonstrated leadership and we stand with you in fighting corruption. There should be no sacred cows. To @WilliamsRuto I forgive you and God bless you #NationalPrayerDay #NationalPrayerBreakfast ^MK pic.twitter.com/iyWvLdcHg1
As we build bridges of friendship, brotherhood and unity, we must learn to resist hate, to refuse disunity and say no to negative ethnicity. #NationalPrayerDay
The Holy Bible reminds us; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land. @WilliamsRuto @RailaOdinga @skmusyoka #NationalPrayerBreakfast pic.twitter.com/WBKXDaJKKL
The leaders say they will soon be on a peace tour in the country to ensure the message of peace, forgiveness and cohesion cascades to the villages.
The President said that in the face of democracy, differences will always be there but cautioned that they should not divide Kenyans. He said democracy should not manifest into disunity and destruction of property.
He said what Kenyans are yearning for is good housing, quality health care and electricity to sustain the manufacturing sector.
The president warned those engaged in corruption adding that they will not succeed in hiding behind their tribes and religion.
The four leaders vowed to fight graft together.