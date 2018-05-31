Uhuru, Ruto, Raila and Kalonzo reconcile, vow to fight graft

Calls for forgiveness, political tolerance and the war on graft dominated the 16th National Prayer Breakfast meeting presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It was a rare spectacle as key political leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto shook hands and shared hugs with opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kenyatta in asking for forgiveness urged leaders to put aside the political differences, for the sake of building the nation.

We have campaigned against one another. We have said nasty things about one another. We have hurt one another. On my behalf, I ask for your forgiveness and tender my apology. @WilliamsRuto @RailaOdinga @skmusyoka #NationalPrayerBreakfast

— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) May 31, 2018

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said he is firmly behind the government in its fight on graft, urging Kenyans to shun ethnicity.

I was glad to join other leaders and fellow citizens at the annual national prayer breakfast to celebrate the spirit of peace and reconciliation in the country. I intend to do everything in my power going forward to consolidate reconciliation and fight corruption. pic.twitter.com/UfVqiPcXCo — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 31, 2018