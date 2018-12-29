Uhuru steers clear of 2022 politics during TV interview

President Uhuru Kenyatta has termed his jubilee party’s vice chairman claims about the party’s support for the Deputy President William Ruto candidature come 2022 as his personal opinion.

The President while on a roundtable talk with journalists in State house Mombasa Friday evening, distanced himself from the statement saying his plan now is to make sure Kenyans are united as agreed by him and opposition leader Raila Odinga during the famous handshake.

Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe has caused a major political storm following his pronouncement that the Kikuyu community does not have an MoU with anyone regarding the 2022 elections.

Speaking in Vihiga Thursday during the 39th Maragoli cultural celebrations held at Municipal Grounds, Mr Murathe said Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto had already led the government for two terms and should both retire after serving as President and Deputy President respectively.

Expressing his displeasure with the continued talk of the 2022 succession politics, Uhuru refused to be drawn into the debate but said the politics of the party is well planned for ahead of the 2022 general election.

The President wondered why people are linking everything to 2022 when there is a lot of work to be done.

On the Building Bridges Initiative, the President maintained that it was not about the 2022 general election but a united Kenya.

He said they resolved to have talks because after several engagements they realized they only differed politically but shared the same ideologies about what is ailing the country.

“We must have a governance system that looks beyond us and onto our grandchildren. This is what Raila Odinga and I are engaged in, not 2022 politics. We are focusing on fixing Kenya for future generations. I believe I have a partner in Raila Odinga. We will continue to find ways to solve the issues that affect Kenyans, we will not turn back” he said.

The president also maintained that the country is on the right track on the fight against corruption.

On housing the Head of State told Kenyans to view the 1.5 per cent housing levy as a way of helping them save, rather than a tax.

President Kenyatta said the government is not forcing agenda on people, adding that there has been a lot of misinformation on the 1.5 per cent contribution towards the affordable housing. He said the programme is not about tax as it has been made to look, but a saving and a contribution towards owning a house.

“If we want Kenyans to be home owners we must develop products to enable them to own their own. We are living in a scenario where as a country, since independence, we have less than 500,000 people who have mortgages. This is why we have this programme to encourage a saving culture” he explained.

Employers were supposed to start deducting 1.5 per cent of staff’s gross salary every month beginning January 1st.

However, the deduction was suspended pending the determination of a case filed by the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu), which said it is unconstitutional and amounts to double taxation.