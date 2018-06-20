President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to attend an Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Thursday meant to take stock of the security and political stability in South Sudan.

This comes amidst renewed efforts to bring warring factions pitting President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar together.

Kiir and Machar were poised to meet in Addis Ababa Wednesday to negotiate a deal that would see an end to civil war that broke out in 2013.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is IGAD’s special rapporteur for South Sudan.

In her inaugural press briefing, State House Deputy Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the President’s visit affirms the country’s continued support to the ongoing peace process in South Sudan.

“Regional security remains an important factor to our national peace and development,” Ms Dena said.

She added: “In the continued search for peace and stability for our northern neighbour, Kenya will continue to support the IGAD-led process on South Sudan.”

Ms.Dena emphasized that Kenya will remain committed to the course of peace and stability in South Sudan as an independent arbiter within the IGAD framework.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar arrived in Ethiopia on Wednesday for a meeting with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, as part of talks to try to negotiate an end to a five-year-old civil war, a rebel spokesman and an Ethiopian official said.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that our chairman has arrived in Addis Ababa airport this morning,” rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said, referring to Machar, who had been held under house arrest in South Africa since late 2016 after fleeing South Sudan.

An Ethiopian government official also confirmed Machar’s arrival and said he would meet Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, before his talks with Kiir.

“Riek Machar has arrived,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Meles Alem said.

Kiir and Machar are due to meet later on Wednesday. It will be the first between the two since a peace deal between the government and Machar’s rebel group fell apart in August 2016.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the civil war that broke out in late 2013 when troops loyal to Machar, the former vice president of South Sudan, launched a rebellion against the government.

All sides in the now complex and multi-faceted war stand accused by the United Nations and other bodies of committing atrocities against civilians.