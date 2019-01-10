Ukambani governors want Kalonzo out of 2022 presidential bid

Ukambani governors now want Kalonzo Musyoka out of the presidential equation in 2022.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said there was need for the region to produce a single presidential candidate but not the wiper boss they accuse of stifling development in the region.

Kalonzo’s supporters have however told his detractors to quit the Wiper Party and seek a fresh mandate if they are not satisfied with its leadership.

Emboldened by growing concerns that the region risks being locked out of government in 2022, the governors feel their time is now.

The Governors are also accusing Wiper of frustrating their efforts to develop the region.

The three Governors have had their fair share of differences with Wiper MCAs over the running of the Counties.

” Our counties face similar challenges. Our unity of purpose is to put heads together in seeking solutions to these challenges Our combined strength allows us, as a region, more bargaining power on the national stage even as we tap into the opportunities presented by the handshake.” Said Ngilu

” Ours is a unity of purpose meant to push for more resource allocation from the national government. We have resolved to sit down and unite our people then move to seek alliances with other like minded players in the political space.” Added Ngilu.

They are accusing the wiper boss of being behind a number of revolts in the region targeted at leaders who want to deliver on their development promises.

” I have been asking myself: Why would some leaders be afraid of development of our people? Why would they be against leaders who can change lives by working together? I am, however, aware that the coming together of myself and my able colleagues Charity Ngilu and Prof. Kivutha Kibwana for Maendeleo is making a few leaders uncomfortable and they will soon embark on their normal propaganda and insult-laden programs.” Said Mutua.

“Are our MCAs unknowingly being manipulated and used to perpetuate poverty in the name of protecting an individual and the quest for national leadership?” Asked Mutua