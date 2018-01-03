Gor Mahia FC sign midfielder Bernard Ondiek

Kenya soccer giants Gor Mahia FC have signed midfielder Bernard Ondiek from Western Stima on a three year deal.

According to reports, Ondiek will take the position of Anthony Mbugua who was released by the club. Ondiek will battle for a starting position with other midfielders in the club including Joash Onyango, Kenneth Muguna and Wesley Onguso.

Kogalo have so far signed Nzoia Sugar midfielder Lawrence Juma, Kakamega Homeboyz defender Charles Momanyi and Police FC midfielder Kevin Omondi.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Sportpesa Premier League defending champions acquired the services of Humphrey Ochieng Mieno who was released by Tusker signing a three year deal with Kogalo.