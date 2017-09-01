Kenya makes history after annulling presidential election

Kenya’s Supreme Court has made history as the first African country to annul a presidential election.

The Kenya Supreme Court on Friday declared President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win invalid due to irregularities committed by the election board and ordered a new election within 60 days.

Chief Justice David Maraga declared the election as invalid, null and void and ordered the IEBC led by Wafula Chebukati to organize a fresh Presidential election within 60 days.

The election commission had declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of last month’s election.

Two judges, Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u however dissented with the majority ruling, saying they saw no need to cancel the election and President Kenyatta’s election should be upheld because the people were given opportunity to exercise their voting right.

The Judges will give comprehensive reasons for their verdict after 21 days.

Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda are other countries on the African continent where presidential elections have been challenged in courts of law.

Ghana Presidential Petition

Four years ago, Ghana experienced a landmark ruling in an eight month long prolonged tussle at the Supreme Court over the validity of the presidential results in the 2012 polls dubbed “Election Petition.”

The nine panel Supreme Court however in its ruling read by Justice William Atuguba upheld John Mahama as the constitutionally elected President. The ruling however quelled the tensions in Ghana at the time.

Although the then flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling, he accepted it in good faith.

Uganda Presidential Petition

On 31 March 2016, the Uganda Supreme Court dismissed an election petition filed by former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

The Court found that he did not produce enough evidence to back up the allegations.

Yoweri Museveni was then declared the duly elected president for a fifth-term.

“The Election Commission nominated Museveni lawfully in accordance with the Presidential Elections Act,” Chief Justice Bart Katureebe said in the summary of the ruling on March 1, 2016.

Zimbabwe Presidential Petition

Robert Mugabe was declared the duly elected president, paving the way for his inauguration in Harare by the full Constitutional Court (ConCourt) bench after the election petition was dismissed.

In addition, the Concourt dismissed Morgan Tsvangirai’s presidential election petition with costs.

Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku said it was the court’s view that any application lodged with it in terms of Section 93 of the constitution challenging the validity of an election of a presidential election was unique and could not be terminated by a withdrawal.

Chidyausiku further ruled that: “The Zimbabwe presidential election of 31 July 2013 was held in accordance with laws of Zimbabwe and constitution and electoral laws, the said election was free fair and credible and the result is a true reflection of the people of Zimbabwe who voted and consequently Robert Gabriel Mugabe was duly elected as president.”

Zambia Presidential Petition

Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba of the United Party for National Development (UPND) petitioned the re-election of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his running mate, Vice-President, Mrs.Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

The Constitutional Court however struck out from the record 53 portions of the Petition out of 80 for want of jurisdiction and for being irregular.

Following the successful holding of the 2016 General Election, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) declared President Edgar Lungu as winner of the Poll obtaining 50.35% (1,860,877) with Hichilema obtaining 47% 1,760,347.

Nigeria Presidential Petition

A Nigerian tribunal in 2008 dismissed both opposition petitions asking that President Umaru Yar’Adua’s election be annulled.

The panel of five judges unanimously rejected them, saying they did not contain enough evidence.

The 2007 election saw the first transfer of power from one elected leader to another in Africa’s biggest oil producer and most populous country.

Muhammadu Buhari is the current Nigerian President whose predecessor Goodluck Jonathan stepped down from office after conceding defeat.

Sierra Leone Presidential Petition

The Supreme Court of Sierra Leone on in 2013 struck out the Petition filed by the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) to unseat Ernest Bai Koroma from the Presidency.

The reasons for this, the four presiding Justices maintained, was due to several procedural defects on the part of the Petitioners.

There was no dissenting view all of them were agreeable to the decision given by the Chief Justice.

