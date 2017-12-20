LG launches new loudr music system

LG Electronics, has expanded its home entertainment audio systems in the Kenyan Market with the launch of its new Loudr music system that has new key features including DJ Pro and Karaoke Creator.

The models for the new music system include; CJ44, CJ45, CJ65 and CJ98.

Featuring a more Powerful and explosive audio from an output of 3500W [CJ98] to 480W[CJ45], the new Loudr system has more intriguing features including Karaoke creator, Party Thruster, DJ Pro effects, DJ Loop, Effects Creator. Bluetooth Music Streaming, Sparkle Lighting [Speaker Color effects] among others.

The karaoke feature includes built-in sound-enhancing voice filters to make any singer sound even more like a star and even change the key of the song to better suit the voice of the sing.

The new Loudr system also features 18 vocal effects more than any other competitor with improved design to enhance the ‘Be your own DJ’ feature. In addition, its Multi Bluetooth connectivity seamlessly integrates with LG Bluetooth App enabling the multi Bluetooth users to create a playlist amongst them.

The DJ Sharing feature on the new system enables one to make their own mixes and record them on USB and share to other devices and sources. Its Bluetooth connectivity allows wireless streaming of music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.

Speaking during the launch at LG Brand shop at Kenrail-Westlands, LG East Africa Marketing Manager Moses Marji said, “At LG, we are keen on developing products that enhance and complement the user experience. Today, I believe the launch of this new Loudr music system reaffirms our commitment to revolutionize entertainment industry with a key focus to our customer needs.”

The new music system is now available in all LG outlets across the country and will retail from a price range of Kshs 26,000 to Kshs 87, 000.

Tell Us What You Think