Observe rule of law, rights body tells security agencies

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called on the public and security agencies to observe the rule of law before, during and after the general election.

The commission cautioned those tasked with providing security to desist from excessive use of force while at the same time urging members of the public not to interfere with the electoral process.

According to the commission, recent calls by various parties encouraging their candidates not to leave polling stations was unwarranted saying that doing so is in contravention with the law.

Commission chair Kagwiria Mbogori and her vice chair George Morara cautioned members of the public against engaging in acts likely to interfere with security.

The commission also raised concern over what it says is mass movement and displacement of voters in Lamu county following cases of insecurity urging concerned authorities to move up with speed and ensure those affected are able to participate in the elections.

139 election monitors drawn from the commission have since been deployed to 37 counties.

Elsewhere, in Mombasa accusations and counter accusations have characterized the political landscape with political opponents alleging plots to rig them out of Tuesday electoral contest.

Such is the case in Mombasa County where jubilee gubernatorial candidate Suleiman Shabaal is alleging voter bribery.

Shabaal and his running mate are accusing incumbent governor Hassan Ali Joho of applying unorthodox tactics to skew the political matrix in his favor.

In Kajiado, governor David Nkedianye now claims there are plans to rig him out in favor of Jubilee party Candidate Joseph Ole Lenku.

He alleges that the local administration has been compromised adding that security agencies in the County are behind the plan sentiments echoed by Senatorial candidate Daniel Tenai.

Reporting by KBC Reporters