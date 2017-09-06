Seven people have perished in a grisly road accident along the Thika Super highway in an accident involving at least three vehicles.

According to eye witnesses, a minibus heading to Kasarani collided with a Nissan Matatu heading towards the same direction as both drivers tried to avoid an oncoming lorry.

Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to various city hospitals for treatment.

The accident occurred shortly before 4pm near GSU headquarters Allsopps stage where a 33 seater matatu heading to Kasarani from the city centre rolled after colliding with a 14 seater matatu killing at least 7 people on the spot.

Eye witnesses claim the matatu driver lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid ahead collision with a lorry whose driver had lost control following a tyre burst.

The driver of the ill-fated mini-bus swerved to avoid an oncoming lorry hitting the nissan matatu.

The accident occasioned a major traffic snarl-up along the highway as police stepped in to keep order.

According to the national transport and safety authority NTSA, road carnage statistics have drastically dropped between January and August compared to same period last year.