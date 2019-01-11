Unity of the country cannot be compromised says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said the unity of the country cannot be compromised no matter who wins or loses an election.

He said the past had haunted many people and the government would not sit back and watch as some individuals try to perpetrate the politics of hate or ethnicity.

“We do not have a place for this kind retrogressive politics. Leaders must seek to further harmony, togetherness and development in Kenya,” said Dr Ruto.

He spoke on Friday at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County during a meeting with various religious leaders.

The Deputy President warned that stern action would be taken against leaders and individuals who preach division in the society.

“I invite the political class to refine their messages for the well-being of our country. We all want to forge one country. We have a past, which we have many lessons to draw from,” he added.

Dr Ruto asked religious leaders to work with the government in bringing Kenyans together, saying that they are powerful conduits to positively change the society.

“We all have the duty of building bridges that would unite Kenya. We will never allow the political class to take back Kenya to instability.”

He urged Kenyans to speak with one voice instead of talking about “this community or that community”.

Bishop Maurice Crowley of the Kitale Catholic Diocese preached for the unity of the country.

The Bishop, who is also the Apostolic Administrator of Eldoret, said the church would continue to engage the government and politicians for the betterment of Kenya.

“The future of this country depends so much on what our leaders do. We will work with the government to improve governance and foster development,” he noted.

The religious leaders said they would continue supporting the unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto for it had resulted in more development and unity among various communities in the country.

Bishop Crowley lauded the government for its move to boost agriculture.

“The move to increase maize prices to Sh2,500 per 90-kilogramme bag is commendable. This will address the challenges many farmers have been undergoing in the region,” he said.

Other leaders present were MPs Julius Melly (Tinderet), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).