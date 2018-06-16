Universities urged to establish career information centers

University Education Principal Secretary Professor Micheni Ntiba has asked universities to establish career information centers to enable students make informed choices.

The programme to soon be launched he said will guide students on how to obtain jobs after graduation.

Professor Ntiba regretted that majority of graduates lack jobs due to ignorance on how they can become innovative and creates jobs, hence desist from dependence on white collar jobs which he noted have recently become scarce.

“Majority of our population are the youth under the age of 25 years. A bigger percentage are unemployed and others have dependants, if well utilized we can reap dividends for their resilience and innovation” noted the PS.

The PS was speaking at Egerton University Njoro campus during the institutions 38thgraduation ceremony where he was the Chief Guest.

He also encouraged universities to form partnerships with developed countries which can create positive relations and thus enable students to explore other opportunities abroad.

On academic programs offered in institutions of higher learning, Prof. Ntiba advised universities to develop programs which are relevant to the requirements of the job market.

Prof. Ntiba also asked universities to focus on the big four agenda so as to instill knowledge and create new products that can compete globally.

He said the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the World Bank will evaluate all Public Universities to assess their strengths to focus on Science, Technology and Innovation.

The move he said aims to make Kenya a model for ST&I in Africa. “ The government has recently emphasized the need to focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses in universities in the quest to create a large pool of specialists to industrialize the economy by 2030” he observed.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Shem Wandiga noted that the quality of education offered in universities has been declining due to frequent strikes by Lecturers and asked university councils to look into alternative ways of addressing remuneration grievances by not disrupting learning.

During the graduation 1, 380 grandaunts were conferred various certificates, diplomas and degrees.