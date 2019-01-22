University students demand justice for slain colleagues

Various colleges and university students across the country have poured their frustrations on twitter saying most of their counterparts who have been murdered in cold blood in the past have never received justice.

The students who took to twitter using a hashtag #JusticeForComrades they say that university and college students have been killed without the police other investigative agencies conducting proper investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

They cited the killing of Mercy Keino the then University of Nairobi student in 2011 on Waiyaki way Nairobi, Caroline Ngumbu who was 21 years and a student at Kenya Medical Training College in 2017 who was murdered alongside Electoral Commission’s ICT manager Chris Musando as well as Edinald Nyainda Atieno of Kenyatta University.

Last year chaos erupted at Meru University of Science and Technology after Evans Njoroge, a student leader was shot dead by anti-riot police during a protest against increment of fees.

Witnesses said two officers pursued him into a private compound in Karebe village at around 11am and shot him in the head as he fled.

The family is yet to get justice.

Here are some of the messages

For how long should we continue having such headlines? #JusticeForComrades pic.twitter.com/cVBD0d3cs6 — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 22, 2019

Meru University student’s leader Evans Njoroge was killed by a Cop. The killing is claimed to the culmination of several attempts to silence students protesting over exorbitant fees and misappropriation of funds running into tens of millions.#JusticeForComrades pic.twitter.com/sZg7Uz9YbF — Fredrick Kavoo (@fredrick_kavoo) January 22, 2019