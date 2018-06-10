UoN beats Soin in Savlon Kenya volleyball federation

University of Nairobi came from behind to register a hard fought three sets to two win over a resilient Soin as the 8th edition of the Savlon Kenya volleyball federation Nairobi Branch league served off Saturday at State House Girls grounds, Nairobi.

Buoyed by a paltry crowd at state house grounds a junior Soin side from Turbo registered a shocking 25-20 first set win.

The young girls went on to win the second set 25-21 forcing University of Nairobi to make same changes.

University of Nairobi came back fighting winning the second and third sets 25-16 and 25-19 respectively to send the match into the fifth set.

The young girls from Turbo gave their best but narrowly lost the set 15-10.

In other matches, Soin lost by three straight sets to Strathmore University ladies while Strathmore University men saw off University of Nairobi by three sets to two.

East Africa champions Kwanthanze and Hospital Hill will be out to defend their girls and boys titles respectively.

The finals of the Savlon Kenya volleyball federation Nairobi Branch league will be held on 5th August at the Kasarani Indoor gymnasium.

Meanwhile Meanwhile Itigo Girls emerged the winners in this year’s Nandi Secondary Schools ball games after beating Kapsigilai Girls football team 3-2 in post match penalties at the Samoei Boys High School.

The two sides had played to a barren draw and the match had to be decided from the spot, with Itigo netting three and their opponents two.

Although Kapsigilai finished second, they celebrated the position because it was the first time for them to go past the zonal stage.

In the under 16 boys, Laboret High School beat Lelwak boys by 3-2 in normal time while St Elizabeth Girls beat Mayors 2-0 in the under 16 years. In volleyball boys, Kapkenyeloi high school beat Koibarek High School 3 sets to nil.

Schools from six sub counties within Nandi participated.