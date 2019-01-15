The Kenyatta National Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital, Avenue Hospital and M.P Shah Hospital are appealing to Kenyans to donate blood in aid of victims of the suspected terror attack at 14 Riverside Drive in Nairobi’s Westland’s area.

At the MP Shah hospital the Chief Operations Officer Tofeef Din says they received six victims but unfortunately one succumbed to injuries while the rest are in stable condition.

Being the medical facility in close proximity with the scene of Tuesday afternoon’s suspected terror attack at 14 Riverside Drive , MP Shah hospital was a beehive of activities as medical personnel rushed against time to save casualties.

Six people who suffered multiple bullet wounds were brought to the hospital but one succumbed to injuries.

Chief Operations Officer at the facility Tofeef Din says the remaining five victims admitted at the hospital are in stable condition.

She however says the hospital is in urgent need of blood calling on well-wishers to donate to help save lives.

Relatives and friends visited the hospital to check on the condition of their loved ones.

Authorities have since called on Kenyans to be calm as security agencies are working round the clock to address the situation.

Similar blood donation appeals have been made by Kenyatta National Hospital, Aga Khan hospitals and Avenues.

Meanwhile the Kenya Red Cross has provided a tracing hotline 0715 820219 where families searching for their loved ones can call.