Urithi, Cancer Awareness Centre partner to honor survivors

Urithi Housing Co-operative Society Limited in partnership with Cancer Awareness Centre of Kenya (CACK) on 3rd June 2018 marked the Annual International Cancer Survivors Day by honoring people living with and beyond cancer.

CACK Public Relations Director Margaret Keige, saluted all with cancer and survivors, for bravely going through all the stages and having the will to fight and defeat it.

Keige appreciated the Government, Health professionals and the corporate bodies that have supported the Cancer awareness campaigns, programs and patients.

Cancer survivors, care givers, family members, friends and healthcare professionals gathered at The Kenya Railways to show the world that life after cancer diagnosis can be fruitful, rewarding, and even inspiring.

Survivors urged the National government to provide patients and survivors with better medical care, and to ensure that this care is distributed evenly across the country.

She stated that most often, survivors are forgotten and have no access to medical care, leading to recurrence of cancer cells in their bodies, something that can be avoided with better health care and education.

“HIV patients are provided with affordable ARVs that are found in all hospitals including dispensaries. Special clinics and health care appointments are provided for them, including special meals like porridge flour. Why is it that there are no such programs and care for cancer patients? When will the government realize that Cancer patients are suffering with no finances and no medical cover?” Keige further questioned.

Laikipia East MP Catherine Waruguru who was also in attendance promised to push her Motion in parliament to declare cancer a National disaster, push the government to create funds that would be used in establishing cancer treatment centers in all the 47 counties, provide essential drugs for pain management, clear financial and human resources support and palliative care for cancer patients.

She said she will work with the Health Professionals, cancer patients and CACK to sensitize Kenyans on preventive measures, healthy living and how to give the best care to cancer patients and survivors.

The Co-operative Society’s new CEO, Mr. Julius Macharia Gachanja, called upon the Government of Kenya and corporate bodies to stand with patients and survivors, and support them in all ways possible in the fight for cancer saying that they are proud to have partnered with CACK, and that Urithi Housing

Co-operative is determined to be part of all Cancer awareness raising programs that are geared towards educating patients, family members and the community at large.

Urithi Housing is planing to hand over a Cancer Research Resource Center that they have refurbished and equipped at the Kenyatta National Hospital.