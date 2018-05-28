Urithi SACCO appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Urithi Housing Cooperative Society has appointed Julius Macharia Gachanja as the new Sacco Chief Executive in a bid to elevate the Society into another level.

Society’s Chairman Samuel Maina Gachanja who unveiled the new CEO said Gachanja has the necessary expertise to propel the society to great hegights and called on members to support him.

He said Gachanja has over 14 years of professional experience in strategy formulation, organizational and financial management having worked in various high level managerial positions in various companies in the Country.

He brings on board over 10 years experience in restructuring, growth and financial advisory consultancy for various Saccos and Co-operatives’ in the country.

Gachanja holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Catholic University of Eastern Africa, is a Certified Public Accountant and he’s currently pursuing an MBA (Strategic Management Option) at the University of Nairobi.

Maina said that Gachanja brings in a wealth of experience, expertise and dynamic leadership that will elevate the Co-operative onto its next phase.

Gachanja replaces pioneer MD/CEO Kevin Manjau Muthuri who is now the Society’s Marketing Director.

Maina said the Society intends to bring more professionals and effect positive changes to go in tandem with the expansion of the society.

Meanwhile Maina has urged Kenyans to take up medical covers saying it will come in handy in time of need.

The Urithi Housing Cooperative Society chairman said Kenyans said a medical cover will address the agony of medical bill fund raisers.

He said they have partnered with Britam, to initiate a medical cover ostensibly for members and their next of kin dubbed URIAFY.

Members will pay Kshs 2,000 for registration and pay annual contribution of only Kshs. 3,800.

This will entitle the member to a cover of Kshs 200,000 and other benefits. For and additional member of the family, the contributor will pay kshs 1,400 per year.

He told Kenyans to reap maximum benefit in the societies, companies and Saccos.