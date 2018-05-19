US Embassy, NPS to hold joint security exercise at Village Market

The United States Embassy and the National Police Servic are scheduled to hold a joint security exercise at the Village Market – a shopping and recreation complex in the Gigiri area.

The Joint Readiness Exercise featuring simulated small arms fire, loud bangs, and smoke is designed to improve the ability of security services to respond to potential security threats especially in Gigiri, where the U.S. Embassy is located.

The U.S. Embassy confirmed the planned security drill in a tweet on Saturday morning.