US Embassy, NPS to hold joint security exercise at Village Market

The United States Embassy and the National Police Servic are scheduled to hold a joint security exercise at the Village Market – a shopping and recreation complex in the Gigiri area.
The Joint Readiness Exercise featuring simulated small arms fire, loud bangs, and smoke is designed to improve the ability of security services to respond to potential security threats especially in Gigiri, where the U.S. Embassy is located.
The U.S. Embassy confirmed the planned security drill in a tweet on Saturday morning.
The US Embassy is conducting a Joint Security Exercise today with the Kenyan Police Service on the Embassy grounds in Gigiri.
In a notice to its clients, the Village Market had Friday asked the public to maintain calm during the exercise, emphasizing that it was just a drill.
According to the notice, the security exercise expected to end in the early hours of Sunday.
The drill comes in the wake of a heightened alert on terror threats in the country since the start of the Holy month of Ramadhan.
As the season beckons, security agents have assured residents in Mombasa that they will ensure increased surveillance, especially during the night prayers.
Ramadhan commenced on Thursday.
During the holy month, criminal elements often take advantage of the crowds in mosques to perpetrate crime.