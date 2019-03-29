Veteran journalist Dr. Naim Bilal Yaseen has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

In a statement to newsroom, Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the appointment is a culmination of a competitive recruitment process by the Corporation board of directors as well as Pricewater coopers.

He said Dr. Bilal emerged the best candidate in a field of 35 candidates who had expressed interest in the job.

As the incoming MD the CS said Dr. Bilal will be expected together with the management team and the board, to develop a turn-around strategy to wake up the cooperation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Bilal will also be expected to ensure the broadcaster becomes the leading choice of information and news for all Kenyans across its various broadcast channels.

Further the new managing director has been tasked to ensure that KBC ramps up its production capacity and work with local content producers to ensure quality Kenyans content is availed through its channels.

Until his appointment, Dr. Bilal was the acting director of information in the government, under ICT ministry.

Previous he served as director of public affairs at the Judiciary. Dr. Bilal was also a former managing editor at the Nation Media Group where he worked for 19 years.

Dr. Bilal holds a PHD in communication studies from Moi University and a masters degree in communications policy from city university, United Kingdom.

Dr. Bilal will be replacing Waithaka Waihenya whose contract as KBC Managing Director ended in 2017.