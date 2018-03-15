Visa and KenyaBuzz want you to enthusiastically watch movies over the next seven days

Visa has partnered with KenyaBuzz – a local event and lifestyle guide – to host a week-long film extravaganza dubbed the Visa-KenyaBuzz Movie Week. The festival, which runs from March 16th to 23rd, will comprise of eight theme nights at seven cinemas across Nairobi to cater to various audiences.

Visa General Manager for East Africa, Sunny Walia said that the festival aims to instil a movie-going culture amongst Kenyans. “Visa’s partnership with KenyaBuzz is designed to drive traffic into select theatres while enriching the experience for the moviegoers. We, therefore, expect this relationship to further increase uptake and usage of Visa payment solutions,” said Mr Walia.

KenyaBuzz’s founder Alix Grubel said that the weeklong showcase would act as a platform for the enrichment of the local social scene. “We at KenyaBuzz love everything to do with movies, and we would love to see more people getting out to enjoy the big screen. It is our belief that this partnership with Visa will fuel the growth of the industry to the benefit of everyone involved,” said Grubel.

The movie nights are themed around various movies, targeted at specific population segments. According to the two partners, the moviegoers will stand a chance to win amazing discounts and giveaways (as below), when they pay for their movie tickets using their Visa Card or mVisa at the seven participating theatres.

Free tickets will be given to the first twenty clients, each day, at all participating theatres when they pay with mVisa.

Free popcorn when payment is made using Visa card or mVisa.

Special merchandise when payment is made using mVisa Only.

The moviegoers are advised to look out for more information on the above offers (to be shared via text or email), from their respective banks.

The movie week will be held at select cinemas across Nairobi, and will have eight different theme nights as illustrated below:

Date Movie Event Theatre Friday, March 16 Tomb Raider Launch Night- Cosplay Century Cinemax Garden City Saturday, March 17 Peter Rabbit Kids Fun Century Cinemax Garden City Saturday, March 17 Tomb Raider Women’s night Century Cinemax Junction Monday, March 19 Raid Bollywood Quiz Night Fox Cineplex Sarit Tuesday, March 20 Pacific Rim Uprising Men’s Night Anga 20th Century Wednesday, March 21 Game Night Single Mingle Anga Sky Thursday, March 22 Tomb Raider Turn up Prestige Cinema Friday, March 23 Black Panther Closing Night- early launch Anga Diamond

