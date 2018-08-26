Waiguru demands EACC report on Kabura affidavit

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is now demanding that the Ethics and Anti-corruption commission releases the outcome of its investigations into an affidavit sworn by Josephine Kabura, believed to be one of the architects of the 790 Million shillings NYS heist.

Waiguru says she has suffered irreparable damage based on the explosive affidavit sworn in February 2016.

Waiguru in her letter cites the recent IPSOS Synovate poll that ranked her as the second most corrupt politician in the country as the evidence of the damage on her character.

The letter dated Thursday 23rd of August, Waiguru through her lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi accuses the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission of failing to release the outcome of the report to her or the public considering the weight of the allegations made by Kabura.

Waiguru who claims that the letter is her fifth, wants the file forwarded to the Director of Public prosecutions in seven days claiming the delay by EACC has given credence to allegation labeled against her by Kabura.

Kabura in her affidavit had claimed to have met Waiguru who aided the registration of her two companies that were used as a conduit for the millions of money.

Kabura insisted that the former Devolution Minister was the major architect of the fraud forcing the EACC to question her, Waiguru and other senior officials mentioned in the affidavit.

Governor has however remained defiant, claiming the corruption allegations emanated from people unhappy with her work at the Ministry of Devolution.

This even as opinion poll released jointly by INFOTRACK and AFRICOG showed that the public supports President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing crackdown on corruption.

While 94% support the arrests 64% of those polled supported the ongoing demolitions of building built on riparian and public land.

Even though corruption and the high cost of living remain the biggest concerns amongst Kenyans according to the poll, 43% of respondents feel the country is headed in the right direction. 53% of those polled want IEBC disbanded.