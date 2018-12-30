Waiguru, Murathe trade words over party polls

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called for a change in the Jubilee Party leadership.

This follows a political storm triggered by the party’s vice-chairman David Murathe, who scoffed at Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In a statement, Waiguru stated that the Party’s elections will help to reorganize the party and stem the growing divisions.

Waiguru said Jubilee being the ruling party must demonstrate unity of purpose and exhibit its undivided support for the Big Four Agenda.

“The jubilee party therefore needs a leadership that has a legitimate mandate and the people’s support.It is therefore imperative, and in order, that the Jubilee Party hold party elections soonest possible, to forestall internal divisions, and ensure that statements are made by Elected Party Officials, and that they infact represent the views of the Jubilee Party as a whole” Waiguru tweeted.

In response, Murathe offered his position to the governor but reminded her to familiarize herself with the party constitution.

Speaking at a public function in Vihiga County on Wednesday, Murathe said there was no agreement that the Mount Kenya political bloc would support Ruto in the 2022 elections.

The Jubilee Vice-Chair further stated that Ruto should exit the political stage with President Kenyatta in 2022, a statement that appears to have rubbed the Deputy President’s supporters in the wrong way.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and a section of Jubilee Party leaders among them National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Senate counterpart have since termed Murathe’s sentiments as a personal opinion.

The President while on a roundtable talk with journalists in State house Mombasa Friday evening, distanced himself from the statement saying his plan now is to make sure Kenyans are united as agreed by him and opposition leader Raila Odinga during the famous handshake.

Mr Murathe said Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto had already led the government for two terms and should both retire after serving as President and Deputy President respectively.

Expressing his displeasure with the continued talk of the 2022 succession politics, Uhuru refused to be drawn into the debate but said the politics of the party is well planned for ahead of the 2022 general election.