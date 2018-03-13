All members of Boards of Govenors, Parents and Teachers Associations and Principals in Wajir County have threatened to shut down all secondary and primary schools tomorrow (Wednesday), in protest over the shortage of teachers in the county.

In a meeting held at Wajir county guest house, the leaders vowed to keep off the educational institutions if government does not take drastic measures following the mass exodus of non-local teachers.

The threat comes after Teachers Service Commission-TSC advertised vacancies to fill the void left by non-local teachers following a terror attack on three teachers at Qarasa area a month ago.

After the exodus of non local teachers, some schools have been left with only one local teacher.

Led by Mohamed Nur, the stakeholders claimed a single teacher is not capable of handling an entire school.

The stakeholders are also threatening to sue the TSC for curtailing the rights of pupils and denying them the right to education.

The leaders agreed that mass shut down is the best way to press for action.

They have planned a peaceful demonstration to condemn the TSC for their action to transfer teachers.

About 329 non local secondary and 917 non local primary school teachers have left the county.

In 2015, many teachers left various schools in the region after an attack on a Mandera bus that left several people dead, most of them non-local teachers.

They are now calling on the President to intervene.