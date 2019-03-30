Wangai wins KCB Road To The Masters at Nyali

CJ Wangai’s round of 4 under par 67 steered him to victory in the second round of the KCB Road To The Masters which culminated at the Par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club.

The Sigona resident professional had his campaign effectively sewn up when day one leader Greg Snow faltered on day two.

Wangai, who tied for second on day one with 3 over, wrapped up the coast round on a gross total of 1 under par 141. He made four birdies on holes 1, 5, 8 and 11 and parred the rest.

“After Snow’s five shot lead on Friday, the plan was to safeguard second place, so I had no expectations to win. But at the end of it all, I’m glad I struck the ball well off the tees and putted well. I also hit the greens in regulation and I’m happy it came as a pleasant surprise with no bogies in the closing round,” Wangai. This was Wangai’s first victory since his home win during the 2018 Kenya Open qualifier at Sigona.

“It’s quite a good feeling to end the coast tour on a high. The essence is stay in good shape in time for the Sunshine Tour Karen Masters,” he added.

Greg Snow’s disappointing round of 3 over today dipped him to second on one over par 143.

“It was a bad day at the office, one of those days, I may say. I didn’t hit the ball with precision and was all over the place,” said Snow.

Third on 2 over 144 gross was Muthaiga’s Frank Matilo. Matilo shot 3 over par 74 on Friday and 1 under today.

Richard Ainley of Nakuru and Nyali resident professional Njuguna Ngugi posted a gross total of 3 over 145 to finish joint fourth.

It was also a bad day at the office for long hitting Mumias pro Dismas Indiza whose total of five over par 147 saw him settle for joint sixth with David Odhiambo of Kisumu, Ken Abuto of Royal and Sujaan Shah of Sigona.

Eric Ooko of Royal Nairobi Golf Club occupied 10th with rounds of 78 and 70 for a total of 6 over par 148.

The third round of the Road To The Masters series moves to Thika on April 13.

