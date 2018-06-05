It has been three years since Faith Wanjira was laid off from the Sher Karuturi Flower Farm.

Wanjira who is over 50 cannot secure another job in the neighbouring flower farms due to her frail state which has resulted to her making hard decisions to keep her family alive.

This is Wanjira’s story of pain and anguish after the loss of her livelihood……

Wanjira married Musa Migwi when she was a young girl, they then relocated to DCK estate which was built by Sher, right next to the flower farm.

The couple lived a pretty comfortable life as both were employees on the farm which was the best paying compared to other farms in the area.

Never could they go without a meal, Wanjira said.

The couple worked on the farm for over 10 years but has nothing to show for it now.

Wanjira was laid off a few years before the farm closed down but this to her was not the end because she could do manual work as her husband was still an employee in the farm. However, this hope was not to last for long as her husband was also laid off without notice.

The couple struggled making ends meet as they engaged in manual labour to put food on the table, again, to them, this was not the end of life as they still has their health and strength to keep moving.

In 2016, the dynamics of their lives changed. Migwi, Wanjiru’s husband fell ill and was hence unable to fend for himself.

Wanjiru who is no longer young, made the choice to stay true to her marriage vows. She stuck by Migui and it has now been two years and counting.

Wanjiru in her frail state goes out in the wee hours of the morning to look for firewood then sells it for close to nothing to enable her to put food on the table.

“Sometimes, the little I make goes to my husband’s hospital bills leaving us with nothing to eat for the day, we sleep hungry as we cannot afford to pay for a meal, “Wanjiru says amid tears.

“I urge the government that I voted in to help us. We were laid off but we have not been paid our dues. We are like prisoners in our own home because we cannot afford anything yet we are owed by the company that was shut down.”

Wanjiru’s story is just a drop in the ocean of the people living in these estates.

