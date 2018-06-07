Police are looking for Salim Aboud Sultri aka survivor, a resident of Mombasa County who is has returned from Somalia where he has been hiding.

The subject is believed to have been hiding at mlango wa papa mosque within old town Mombasa until recently, but he disappeared on learning of police operations against him.

“survivor” as he is commonly referred to by his acquaintances has been working closely with Ramadhan rai tsungu aka rambo who has since disappeared as well.

The two are suspected to be headed back to Somalia where they have ties to the al shabaab militia.

Police have increased vigilance especially at the roadblocks, and they are now asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects to report to the nearest police station.

Police have also warned Mombasa residents that the two are armed and dangerous.