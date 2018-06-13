War on contraband is unstoppable, says Matiang’i

It has emerged that Kenyans could have consumed food products laced with copper and mercury courtesy of corrupt government officials colluding with profiteers in the multi billion shillings counterfeit trade.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who witnessed the testing of a consignment of sugar and cooking oil intercepted a week ago in Nairobi said it was disappointing that traders and greedy individuals were operating with impunity flooding the county with contraband goods caring less about the Kenyan health something he said must be stopped at all cost.

The fake sugar was smuggled into the country by cartels colluding with some government officials at the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

The sugar recovered at Paleah Stores at Ruiru by-pass on Monday said to have originated from Brazil and Zambia.

Also impounded were machines for weighing, packaging, sealing and printing labels for repackaging of the counterfeit products.

Results indicating that the sugar labeled with fake Kenya Bureau of Standards stickers have been mixed with mercury and copper which according to the world health organization can affect the nervous, digestive and immune systems.

The spotlight is now on KRA and KEBS officials with the government issuing a stern warning to that it won’t be business and usual.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says the counterfeit goods continue to hurt the country’s economy but insisted the war on contraband is unstoppable.

Matiang’i said the government has made several arrests and more is to follow.

