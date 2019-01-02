Hundreds of tourists visiting Watamu during the Christmas and New Year festive season have rated the resort town as the best destination in Kenya due to its pristine white beaches and good quality hotels.

Stakeholders say the number of tourists who visited Watamu last year was encouraging.

A spot check along the 25 kilometer white serene beach along Watamu Marine national park showed a beehives of activities as tourists both locals and domestic flocked in large numbers to enjoy their new year holidays.

Both investors and tourists in Watamu say the resort city is the perfect holiday destination for revelers wishing to enjoy luxury and comfort away from their homes.

Roberto Lenzi the owner of seven islands, Papa Remo beach club and Krystall bay resort in Watamu says the industry is enjoying a revival attributed political stability.

Among tourists who visited the region are those from Varese Italy who said Watamu is the ideal destination due to the hospitality of the locals who make holidaying in the area a memorable experience.

