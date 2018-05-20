Weatherman warns of heavy rains in the next two days

The meteorological department is warning of heavy rains in the next two days in 22 Counties.

The weatherman has predicted rains of more than 50mm in Western, Central, North Rift and Northern Kenya beginning Monday.

This comes as the death toll owing to flooding continues to rise.

Residents in urban areas have been urged to be on lookout for flash floods with those in l regions prone to flooding asked to relocate to higher ground.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



According to the dispatch 22 counties will be affected namely, Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Baringo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisii , Nyamira, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri.

The alert comes as a 68 year old man added to the statistics of those killed owing to flooding.

He is reported to have drowned in Bandi Kilifi County as he sought refuge after his house was submerged bringing the death toll owing to flooding to 114.

According to reports locals living along Tana River, as well as in Garissa and Kilifi counties have begun fleeing their homes in fear of flooding from the overflowing Masinga dam.

Kenya Red Cross officials are warning of a possible cholera outbreak after several IDPS presented with symptoms of diarrhea and stomach ache.

In Elangata Uwas sub county Kajiado, residents are protesting alleged poor workmanship of the roads.

They are accusing the contractor of failing to provide proper drainage, resulting in flooding that cut off the town and several villages.