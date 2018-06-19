West Kenya Sugar Company denies importing contraband sugar

Employees of West Kenya Sugar Company are protesting allegations by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli linking the company to the distribution of contraband sugar.

The company that produces the popular Kabras brand said it is often a target of counterfeits and unscrupulous traders and packers who import and pass off contraband products in their name.

“We therefore enthusiastically commend the ongoing efforts by the various Government Agencies that are working to clamp down on these illegal traders and we support all genuine efforts to ensure that the culprits of such acts are brought to book,” said the MD Tejveer S. Rai .

The irate employees took to the streets demanding an apology saying such reckless statements could jeopardize the operations of the company and render thousands of workers jobless.

This comes as Atwoli called for a withdrawal of the company’s license for allegedly handling counterfeit sugar estimated at Ksh 250 million.

Led by West Sugar company Secretary Jeremiah Akhonya, the employees claim that Atwoli’s statement will affect more than 7000 workers in the factory who will be rendered jobless.

He added that the illegal sugar claimed to be imported is part of a scheme involving top government officials.

“We further wish to confirm that West Kenya Sugar Company Limited was NOT the proprietor of the sugar reportedly seized by Government Authorities at Eastleigh in Nairobi on 5th June 2018. We shall provide any assistance requested of us by Authorities in relation to their on-going investigations’ said the MD.

He assured that their brand meets all the requisite quality standards.

“Consequently, we wish to assure all our farmers, customers, and stakeholders that the quality of our brand, Kabras Sugar, which is available at all leading outlets in the country, meets and indeed surpasses all the requisite quality standards. West Kenya Sugar Company Limited remains committed to operating within the highest possible ethical standards in the manufacture of quality table ready branded sugar”.

The workers claim the calls by Atwoli for the company to have its operating license withdrawn were uncalled for and injurious to the company’s operations.

The employees have threatened to continue with the demonstrations if politicians fail to curb bad politics and propaganda against the factory claiming that sugar imported by West Kenya company is not counterfeit.

Elsewhere, police in Nyandarua County have seized over 5,000 bags of suspected contraband sugar as security agents intensify the crackdown on counterfeits goods.

A further 185 bags of contraband sugar were netted at retail stores within Kisii town by a multi-agency team.