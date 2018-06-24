Western leaders support crackdown on contraband sugar

Written By: Edward Kabasa
298

KBC_Facebook-728x90

The ongoing crackdown on contraband sugar continues to gain support with a section of Western Kenya leaders calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sustain the same.

The leaders say the illegal importation of sugar has killed the sugar industry in the region, calling for remedial measures that will help save farmers.

Led by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, the leaders said they will petition the President on the state of the sugar

Also Read  National Employment Authority decries lack of funding

The Western Kenya leaders were speaking in Bungoma County where they condemned what they termed as an onslaught on the sugar industry in the region.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

Since the discovery of bags of sugar at the Webuye Pan Paper mills, the Western leaders have been pushing for the prosecution of everyone involved in the illegal importation.

Also Read  MKU underscores the importance of virtual classrooms

Leaders drawn from the region are scheduled to meet the President this week in a session meant to push for the review of all operational licenses issued to businesses dealing in sugar in the region.

Also Read  DP Ruto dismisses Jubilee Government fallout claims

The leaders also called for a review of the sale of the Webuye Pan Paper to Rai, saying the company has failed to revive the company despite disposing off valuable assets previously owned by Webuye Pan Paper mills.

 

 

 

 

 

 

kbc_Twitter-728x90-new

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR