Western leaders support crackdown on contraband sugar

The ongoing crackdown on contraband sugar continues to gain support with a section of Western Kenya leaders calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sustain the same.

The leaders say the illegal importation of sugar has killed the sugar industry in the region, calling for remedial measures that will help save farmers.

Led by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, the leaders said they will petition the President on the state of the sugar

The Western Kenya leaders were speaking in Bungoma County where they condemned what they termed as an onslaught on the sugar industry in the region.

Since the discovery of bags of sugar at the Webuye Pan Paper mills, the Western leaders have been pushing for the prosecution of everyone involved in the illegal importation.

Leaders drawn from the region are scheduled to meet the President this week in a session meant to push for the review of all operational licenses issued to businesses dealing in sugar in the region.

The leaders also called for a review of the sale of the Webuye Pan Paper to Rai, saying the company has failed to revive the company despite disposing off valuable assets previously owned by Webuye Pan Paper mills.