Wife of slain school Principal Samuel Mbogo denies charge

Wife of a slain head teacher of a Murang’a secondary school Wednesday denied charges of killing her husband before the High Court in Murang’a.

Alice Mugechi who is co-accused with Samuel Gitu together with others not before the court were accused of killing Samuel Muthee Mbogo, who was the principal of Gatunguru secondary school, on the night of May 12 and 13 at Gakurwe villagein Murang’a East Sub county.

The two who were represented by Counsel Mwaniki Warima denied the charges before Justice Kanyi Kimondo.

The accused counsel prayed to the court to release the two on bond saying they have families to take care of.

Warima also applied to be served with witness statements to prepare for case hearing, an application which was not objected by the prosecution.

Justice Kimondo directed the court to be served with probation reports of the two suspects saying after the report the court will be in a better position to determine if the two can be released on bond.

The Judge further ordered the defense counsel to be supplied to all documents he needs concerning the case.

The body of Gatunguru secondary school principal was found in the morning of May 13dumped in boot of his car.

Teachers from the region have been calling for hastening of investigations and court proceedings to establish the killers of the father of four.

The murder of the Gatunguru head teacher is a second in a span of less than two years after principal of Kiru Boys High school was killed and his body dumped in a coffee farm in November 2016.

Where the wife Jane Mbuthi was arrested in connection to the killings and she has been in Lang’ata Women’s prison since then as her case is still pending in Kiambu High court.