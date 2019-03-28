The nominee for the position of the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai says he will be guided by the rule of law while executing his duties if approved by the National Assembly and the Senate.

Mutyambai who appeared before the administration and national security committees of both houses also pledged to address the issue of corruption by implementing lifestyle audit of all police officers.

The IG nominee further promised to ensure individual police officers accused of extra judicial killings are held accountable.

He also pledged to promote good working relations between the police and members of public saying it is the best way to deal with crime in the country.

On the welfare of the officers, he said he will look into the issues of police house allowance by engaging the salaries and remuneration commission.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Mr Hilary Mutyambai for the appointment of the Inspector General of Police following the retirement of Joseph Boinnet.