Will Safari Rally pass litmus test?

In the absence of defending champion Tapio Laukkanen and second place finisher Ian Duncan who opted out of this year’s Safari Rally, more than 30 drivers are set to battle in the three-day event in search of Kenya National Rally Championship points, as well as Africa Rally Championship points in the rally that serves as the second edition of the two competitions.

The event was officially flagged off by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, alongside World Rally Championship Promoter managing Director Olivier Ciesla.

In his Skoda Fabia R5, navigated by Gareth Dawe, Kenya National Rally Championship leader Onkar Rai was the first off the ramp as the 66th edition of the Kenya Safari Rally got underway at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Rai’s Kabras Sugar Racing teammate Baldev Chagger followed suit alongside Ravi Soni, while Africa Rally Championship champion Manvir Baryan, navigated by Drew Sturrock was fourth off the ramp, with multiple champion time champion Carl Tundo following in 5th.

The meticulous organisation of this year’s Safari Rally is mostly meant to impress international governing authorities, so that they can give it a go ahead to be back on the World Rally Championship calendar by 2020.

With Olivier Ciesla, and International Automobile Federation head of Technical matters, Gilles Simon, expected to be in Naivasha area where the rally will run and it will heavily depend on the two men whether Safari organizers, the Government and people of Kenya meet the standards to be relied upon to deliver a world class motor rally.

This year’s Safari, sees 36 car entries some of which are from Uganda and Tanzania chasing points towards the African Rally Champion of which the Safari is a key event.

