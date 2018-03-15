A winning innovation team risk missing US trip

A start-up tech-team of four girls from Kajire Girls High School in Taita Taveta County is poised to represent Kenya in a global business innovation competition in the USA.

However, the team is likely to miss next April’s prestigious event after failing to raise four sh4 million required for the trip to take place.

The group, dubbed, ‘Animal Sandra’ (ANISAN) emerged tops during the Start-Up Africa Diamond Challenge competition with the most innovative technological invention at Elgeyo Marakwet County last month.

The group floored 85 other projects from secondary schools across the country presented during the event to win the coveted prize and representing Kenya at the University of Delaware.

The winning innovation is called “Ndovu Care” a ground-breaking technology that is aimed to eliminate issues of human/wildlife conflicts across Kenya and beyond.

Speaking to KNA on Thursday, the inventor, a form four student, Sandra Lukindo, said the prototype device would help curb conflicts between elephants and human beings.

The Ndovu Care, a portable device, consists of a GSM card, motion detector, a warning light and a siren.

“The motion detectors can trace elephants from a distance of 100 metres and trigger the red warning light in turn triggering the siren. This is to alert residents about the elephants and also scare away the jumbos,” she explained.

The device also sends a warning text message to all the residents whose phones are linked to the GSM card. The device which is solar-powered will be hoisted on masts in conflict prone areas.

Lukindo says she came up with the idea because herds of elephants had been attacking people in the Kajire village and disrupting learning activities in several schools in the region.

Learners in the region arrive in school late since they are afraid of elephants which lead to poor academic results.

She expressed optimism that the device would stop deaths and poaching associated with the rivalry between elephants and residents.

“The idea was also to create a friendly environment between people and the jumbos,” she said.

The other members of the ANISAN group are, Joyce Mtoto in form four,Nancy Wairimu and Macrina Antonia both in form two.

However, with less than 20 days before the group leaves for the US, plans to represent the country hang in the balance after the school failed to raise the sh3.9 million required for success of the trip.

The money is for air tickets, Visa and passport applications, processing fees alongside, transport, accommodation and meals for the duration of the exhibition in the State of Delaware.

The group which will be accompanied by three teachers is expected to leave Kenya on April 9.

They will exhibit the Ndovu Care Technology to world-class scientists at University of Delaware April 11 and 13 and later tour several other Universities before returning to Kenya on April 20.

The school principal Ms. Phidiliah Kilimo said the school was very proud of the girls’ achievement.

She however lamented that the trip was shrouded in uncertainty after the school failed to raise money to fund the whole exercise.

She said the organizer, Start up Diamond Africa was a non-profit making organisation which would just facilitate the event but the winners were supposed to foot their own bills.

“We are delighted by this achievement but we are also very worried. We do not have that kind of money and we appeal to well-wishers to help us realise these girls’ dreams,” she said.

Kajire Girls is the only rescue centre for the vulnerable girls from very poor backgrounds.

The principal said most parents struggled to pay school fees and often resulted to taking firewood to school as payment in kind.

“We cannot tell parents to fund-raise for this event. They are financially-strapped,” she added.

KUPPET Executive Secretary Shedrack Mutungi said it was a shame that such an innovation had not gained proper recognition from relevant ministries.

He said the Ministry of Education, Environment and ICT ought to be at the front line to support the group as part of government commitment to support innovation.

“This project touches on education, environment and technology and the ministries should come on board and support this initiative,” he said.

He also urged the county government to assist the group to raise the required funds.