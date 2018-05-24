World champ Kipruto eyes Diamond league title 

Fresh from winning the Commonwealth games title in Australia last month, world and Olympic 3000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto will kick-start his race for the Diamond league title at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene Oregon this weekend.

Kipruto who holds 3000 metres steeplechase Olympic record set in Brazil in 2016 will face stiff competition from his compatriots including 2010 diamond league winner Paul Kipsiele Koech, former African Champion Jairus Birech, Amos Kirui, Benjamine Kigen and Nicholas Bett.

World champion Elijah Manangoi and IAAF Diamond League champion Timothy Cheruiyot will take part in the Bowerman Mile race.

The two finished first and second respectively at last year’s World Championships and last month’s Commonwealth Games.

Other Kenyan runners in the race include: Silas Kiplagat, Vincent Kibet and Bethwel Birgen.

Asbel Kiprop, who won the Diamond Race in 2010 and 2015, has won the Bowerman Mile in Eugene four times, but will miss out this year as he faces doping allegations.

Commonwealth games silver medallist Margaret Nyairera will take part in the 800 metres race together with Eunice Sum but will face tough competition from South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

World and Commonwealth games Champion Hellen Obiri will be up against African Champion Alice Aprot, Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo in the women’s 5000 metres race while Winny Chebet, Beatrice Chepkoech and Mary Kuria will take part in the women’s 1500 race.