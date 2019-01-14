Wycliffe Oparanya elected Council of Governors’ new chairman

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been elected the chairman of Council Of Governors (CoG) as Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria takes over as the vice-chairman.

Oparanya takes over from Turkana governor Josphat Nanok who was also in the race alongside Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) who is serving her first term as vice chairperson, Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

Oparanya takes office at a time Governors are pushing for increased allocation of funds to the counties.

Makueni County Boss Kivutha Kibwana was elected as Chief Whip

ANC Party Leader party Musalia Mudavadi congratulated.

“This is to convey my congratulations to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya upon his election as the Chairperson of Council of Governors (CoG) together with his worthwhile deputy, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, today. Governor Oparanya has the requisite experience, commitment and drive to lead the CoG in protecting the gains and promoting the entrenchment of devolution. The CoG needed these experienced pair of hands to hold fortfor and enhanced system of devolution, especially so at this time when the country is debating constitutional changes.” Said a letter from Mudavadi.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party also congratulated the incoming CoG.

” Hon. Oparanya has shown exemplary performance since his election as Governor of Kakamega County six years ago. His track record speaks for itself and his election today only confirms the confidence his colleagues in the Council of Governors have in him. It is our hope that Hon. Oparanya will use the position to champion for the strengthening of Devolution for a better future of our Nation.” Said Edwin Sifuna ODM Secretary-General.

The new team comes into office tasked with pushing for more allocation of funds to the counties as well as finding ways of help counties align their development agendas to the big four.

Outgoing council Chairman Josphat Nanok called on the National government to reconsider the newly proposed formula for revenue allocation, claiming it may create acrimony in counties.

For the first time the election saw the presence of the Senate leadership led by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Governors have in the meantime urged Parliament to expedite the passage of the County Pension Scheme bill.